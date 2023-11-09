Conyers synagogue evacuated after bomb threat, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Police said on Wednesday, at 7:25 p.m., they received a call about a bomb threat near the Way of Yah Synagogue.

Officers evacuated the area once they got to the scene.

Conyers PD Explosive Detection K9 scanned the area for explosives and suspicious packages.

Police said no devices were found and the area is safe.

The Criminal Investigations Division will be conducting a criminal investigation into the threat.

They’re still investigating who made the call.

