Man arrested after police say he shot ex-girlfriend, her son in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend and her son at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday night.

Gwinnett County Police said just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called out to a domestic dispute at a home on Dayspring Trace.

Officers parked a few homes down from the actual location and as they approached the home, they heard gunshots coming from the driveway.

They saw a man leaving the home in a car as two victims were laid out in the driveway. Police said two people were shot in the head.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where they both remain in critical condition.

One victim is a man in his 20s and the other victim is a woman in her 40s. Police said they are mother and son but have not identified them.

Detectives said Wednesday afternoon that they have arrested Terrance Washington, 43, on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking.

Washington was taken into custody in Warner Robbins.

Police said Washington had previously been in a relationship with the female victim.

Police ask that if anyone has information related to the case, call 911 or contact GCPD at 770-513-5300.

