Program for young people with special needs under investigation after fatal shooting

A fatal shooting of a 17-year-old has triggered an investigation of a local program whose mission was to serve 13- to 25-year-olds with special needs.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning launched the investigation into Tucker-based “My Buddy and Me” on Thursday after one of its caretakers was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
DECAL began the probe after receiving a complaint that the program had neither a valid license nor an exemption, spokesman Reg Griffin told AJC.com
Bond for 35-year-old caretaker Gerard Brister was set Thursday at $15,000.
The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in Roswell outside Mountain Motorsports on the 1200 block of Upper Hembree Road around 12:45 p.m.
Brister, of Brookhaven, was the caretaker for a group of teenagers and young men with special needs participating in a camping trip when one of the men accidentally shot one of the other participants, Roswell police said in a news release.
The victim, 17-year-old Zachary Chambless of Dunwoody, died on the scene, police said. The 21-year-old shooter has not been named.
Brister remains in the Fulton County Jail. His next court appearance is July 19.
This article was written by Tara L. Subramaniam, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
