Popular longtime Asian restaurant fails inspection with almost 20 violations

ATLANTA - An Asian restaurant in southwest Atlanta that opened about 13 years ago has failed its most recent health inspection.
Mulan Cascade on Fairburn Road had nearly 20 violations on its Dec. 13 inspection. Some customers were very disappointed to learn that Mulan Cascade got a score of 55.
One customer told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge that was a horrible score.
Violations included the hand-washing sink for workers not available at all times, observed employee cough, sneeze then engage in food preparation without washing hands, and food items including fish and meat not held cold enough.
When Channel 2 Action News went to Mulan Cascade Tuesday, the manager had just left but he called Sbarge.
He said a couple of the violations they had emphasized personal hygiene due to some new hires in the kitchen who are not yet familiar with all the food safety rules.
Ivan Raintung says they went to an intervention hearing and the staff is getting on-site training from the Fulton County Health Department.
Raintung says in the future they will try harder to comply with food safety rules and procedures.
The restaurant was inspected earlier this year in March. At that time it got an 80. We’ll let you know how they do on the reinspection.
