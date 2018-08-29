Police Sgt. accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, faced other allegations

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the officer under investigation in the sexual assault of a teenager this month has had three other sexual misconduct or inappropriate touching allegations made against him since 2011.
[READ MORE: Police Sgt. accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl terminated]
When Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr confronted Sgt. Richard Gooddine at police headquarters last Wednesday morning, moments after his termination, he had nothing to say about the allegations.
Carr went through Gooddine's personnel file. It's roughly 150 pages from an 11-year career in the East Point Police Department.
In 2011, The officer was exonerated in a sexual misconduct case when prosecutors decided a trial would be too traumatic for the victim.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother charged with murder in shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter
- Bonuses, prizes given under former Atlanta Mayor Reed broke law, new report finds
- Hawks sign 20-year deal with new company, will change name of Philips Arena
Carr found two other sexual misconduct and inappropriate touching investigations, a 2016 case with a woman in her 50s and a third case involving another woman in August 2017.
All of the victims said they were assaulted while they were being detained. Gooddine denied the allegations.
The outcome for the 2016 and 2017 investigations was not sustained, meaning investigators could not conclude one way or the other -- whether there was enough evidence to move forward.
Gooddine was fired last week for "violating multiple departmental policies and procedures."
The department has declined to speak about his termination pending the current Gerogia Bureau of Investigation investigation, which is still in its first stages.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}