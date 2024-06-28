Police searching for Georgia man involved in multiple burglaries

CORNELIA, Ga. — Cornelia Police is asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

According to police, the suspect, Chance Hess, has active warrants for Burglary.

Police said he is 6′0, 25 years old, and has two neck tattoos.

Police said he is known to have acquaintances in Cornelia, Mt. Airy, Toccoa, and Florida.

If you have any information on the suspect, reach out to police.

