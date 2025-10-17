Police release cause of death for 6-month-old reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed the cause of death for a 6-month-old baby who disappeared.

Nnakai Pratt died of blunt force trauma, investigators announced at a news conference on Friday.

Police have charged Nnakai’s parents, Antonio Pearce and Necolette Pratt. Both appeared before a judge on Friday.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones obtained a copy of the warrants filed against Pearce and Pratt on Thursday.

According to police, the child’s father, Antonio Pearce, did something that fatally injured him. Pearce then hid the body in an area outside of the apartment where he lives.

Investigators revealed that his body was found “discarded in a trash bag.”

The warrant stated the mother, Necolette Pratt, tried to assist in covering up the crime.

Police have charged Pearce with malice murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing a death.

Pratt faces charges including party to a crime, false statements and obstruction related to her child’s death.

