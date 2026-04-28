Officer caught on camera body slamming man at Walmart put on leave

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Police are questioning an officer’s use of force after video shows him body slam a person while handcuffing them in a Clayton County Walmart.

The officer is on administrative leave right now while his superiors decide if the body slam was justified, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reports.

Footage capturing the confrontation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

A lot of people saw it Saturday, and they want to know the name of the person cuffed, what he was being investigated for and his condition.

The chief of police says there will be no release of information at this time, because it’s an open investigation.

One customer started recording the encounter on her cell phone.

“That’s hard floor, and it hurts,” a customer said after watching the footage. “We have bones; they break.”

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