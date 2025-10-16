Both parents now charged in 6-month old baby’s death in Clayton County

A mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 6-month-old baby, Nnakai Pratt.

Necolette Pratt was booked in Clayton County Jail on Wednesday. She faces charges including party to a crime, false statements and obstruction related to her child’s death.

“I’m very upset, mad. I’m hurt, because I’m a mother,” neighbor Meshia Sikes told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Thursday.

The child’s father, Antonio Pearce, appeared in court Wednesday on an initial charge of making false statements to police. He was charged hours later with counts including malice murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing a death.

Police said Pearce initially told them Sunday that robbers kidnapped the child from the apartment complex where he lives. Investigators found inconsistencies in his story, leading to his arrest.

The baby’s body was discovered after days of searching, bringing a tragic end to the investigation.

