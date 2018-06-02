CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has placed one of its officers on administrative leave.
A Facebook post by the department said it’s related to an incident that occurred Friday afternoon during a chase and arrest.
The post mentions the department being “aware of a Facebook post regarding” the incident.
“There have been some concerns, brought to us by the community, over the actions of our officers during this incident,” the post said.
Athens police spokesperson Epifanio Rodriguez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the incident took place in the area of Triangle Plaza when officers Jerry Saulters and Steven Blackmon spotted a suspect, Timmy Patmon, with felony warrants in the area.
Blackmon got out of the patrol car when Patmon tried to run, Rodriguez said.
Saulters stayed in the patrol car and tried to cut off Patmon’s path when he struck a curb and a stop sign.
As Patmon ran down Nelli B Avenue, Saulters again tried to cut him off, resulting in Patmon colliding with the patrol car, Rodriguez said.
Patmon was transported to a hospital for treatment and was eventually turned over to the Clarke County Jail, Rodriguez said. He had scrapes and bruises.
Patmon is charged with violating probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Police Chief Scott Freeman placed Saulters on administrative leave and initiated an internal affairs investigation. The Georgia State Patrol is also investigating the incident, according to the Facebook post.
The department is expected to release body cam footage “shortly.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
