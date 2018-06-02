COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cobb County was arrested Friday on sexual assault charges.
According to police, 48-year-old Spencer Herron was arrested at his home on Northside Drive in Acworth just before 4 p.m.
We're working to learn more information about the charges Herron is facing and where the investigation stands. WATCH Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM for updates.
Herron is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a teacher. His bail is set at $55,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson has learned Herron was the “Teacher of the Year” at Kell High School in 2016-17.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}