ATLANTA - Some patchy, dense fog is possible Saturday morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.
“An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out,” Walls said.
Walls said the greatest chance for a few developing storms on Saturday will be in the afternoon.
“The good news is the risk for strong or severe storms stays well to our south or well to our north,” Walls said.
The threat for strong/severe storms today stays to our northwest and south. That won't be the case tomorrow.
That said, downpours and lightning strikes could impact some Saturday plans, according to Walls.
The high temperature on Saturday is nearly 90 degrees.
“As we head into Sunday, we will be tracking an approaching cold front,” Walls said. “It will be triggering scattered showers and storms on your Sunday afternoon and evening.”
Walls said some of those storms could be strong.
“Behind the cold front, big changes!” Walls said. “A dry weather pattern is setting up heading into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”
