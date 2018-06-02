Day 2 of search for teens in water: 'It's a recovery, barring a miracle'

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities will continue their search on Saturday for two teenagers who vanished in the waters of a swollen creek in Oconee County.
Chief Deputy Lee Weems of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old was standing on a dam crossing Barber Creek when he either jumped or fell into the water about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Weems said another 18-year-old man dove in to help him and neither surfaced.
First responders ended their initial search Friday night and said they’d continue on Saturday.
Chances of finding the young men alive seemed dim.
"It's going to be a recovery, not a rescue, barring a miracle,” Weems said.
Oconee County is in northeast Georgia near Athens. The creek flows into the Oconee River.
Weems said recent heavy rains have raised its waters near flood stage.
