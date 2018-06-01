2 teens ‘presumed to be under the water' at Falls of Oconee

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Oconee and Clarke counties are searching for two teenagers who are believed to be underwater at The Falls of Oconee.
According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, units are at The Falls of Oconee in reference to two 18-year-old men who are “presumed under the water.”
Officials said the incident began around 3:45 p.m.
