Police need help identifying man linked to Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured earlier this year.

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According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers heard gunfire on April 4 on Northside Drive NW.

They responded to 495 Magnolia St. NW, where they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have now released surveillance video and photos of a man they believe may have information about the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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