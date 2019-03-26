  • Police: Man steals ambulance, crashes into several vehicles

    ATHENS, Ga. - A man has been arrested and charged with stealing an ambulance from a hospital before he was arrested in a drug store break-in.

    According to Athens-Clark County police, 41-year-old Edward Lee Wessinger is accused of taking an ambulance early Sunday at the St. Mary's Hospital while the driver was inside waiting for a patient discharge.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that Wessinger ran several red lights and hit several vehicles before he abandoned the ambulance near an apartment complex

    Less than an hour later, officers were called to a drug store where they found Wessinger inside. They said he used a rock to break the front door glass.

    He's being held in the Clark County jail on charges of vehicle theft, burglary and a number of traffic offenses.

