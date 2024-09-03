Man tries to stab MARTA bus driver, is shot by police, Roswell police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man who tried to stab a MARTA bus driver has been shot by police in Roswell.

Roswell police said the incident happened near Alpharetta Highway/Highway 9 and Elkins Road outside of a Route 85 bus.

According to Roswell police, a man “armed with an edged weapon” tried to stab the bus driver and then ran away.

When officers found the suspect, he charged at them with the weapon and at least one officer shot the man.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

They have not yet released the suspect’s name or condition.

He was taken to the hospital.

Alpharetta Highway/Highway 9 between Houze Way and Mansell Road will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several police vehicles and crime scene tape strung up in the area.

