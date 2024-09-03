'Like hitting a concrete slab:' Soldier from GA base dies after jumping off bridge into river

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 19-year-old trainee at a Georgia military base has died after he jumped from a bridge into the Chattahoochee River, according to WRBL.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Cutter Baird, who is from Goldthwaite, Texas, was a soldier at Fort Moore.
The coroner said Baird jumped from the Dillingham Street Bridge chest-first into the water. He got out of the water and then collapsed due to the trauma to his chest.
“It’s like hitting a concrete slab,” Bryan told WRBL.
It’s unclear why Baird jumped into the river.
