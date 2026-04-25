Person stabbed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a reported stabbing in Atlanta, according to police.

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Atlanta police say on Saturday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person stabbed in the 3200 block of Greenbriar Pkwy SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds. The man was alert, conscious and breathing. His identity was not released.

APD said one person has been detained for questioning.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

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