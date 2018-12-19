ATLANTA - Sources tell Channel 2 Action News that the Peach Drop is moving back to Underground Atlanta this year.
Atlanta sources are telling me the #Peachdrop is going back to Underground Atlanta for New Years Eve!! @wsbtv— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) December 19, 2018
Details about this year's event haven't been released.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston reports Live Nation is in charge of setting up musical guests.
The Peach Drop was held in Woodruff Park last year.
Remember, you can watch the Peach Drop LIVE on Channel 2!
