  • Peach Drop moving back to Underground Atlanta this year

    ATLANTA - Sources tell Channel 2 Action News that the Peach Drop is moving back to Underground Atlanta this year.

    Details about this year's event haven't been released.

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston reports Live Nation is in charge of setting up musical guests.

    The Peach Drop was held in Woodruff Park last year.

