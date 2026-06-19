Peabo Bryson homegoing service announced. Regina Belle, BeBe Winans to pay tribute

ATLANTA, Ga. — The family of legendary singer and songwriter, Peabo Bryson, has announced plans to honor the two-time Grammy Award winner.

They will host a private celebration of life service on Monday in Atlanta.

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The 10 a.m. homegoing service will feature special musical tributes from Grammy Award-winning artists Regina Belle and BeBe Winans, along with Grammy-nominated recording artist Ruben Studdard.

While the service is private and reserved for family and invited guests, the family has set up a public livestream for fans to watch.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Mr. Robert “Peabo” Bryson Student Scholarship Endowment Fund at Morris Brown College or Antioch Urban Ministries.

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“The family remains deeply comforted by the many stories shared from those whose lives were impacted by his artistry, kindness, and generosity,” an official family representative wrote in a statement. “They, respectfully, ask for continued privacy as they gather to honor, celebrate and remember him.”

Additional updates regarding Bryson’s Celebration of Life will be released by the family’s official representative as they become available.

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