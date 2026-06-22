Recall alert: Ford recalls 91K F-150 trucks for running light problem

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 91,198 F-150 trucks due to an issue with their running lights.

Ford said the recall affects some 2018 to 2020 trucks that had been recalled under campaign 20V097.

The NHTSA said that when the headlight switch is switched from auto to headlamps on, the daytime running lamps remain fully on rather than dimming.

Dealers will reprogram the body control module software at no cost.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after July 6, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 26C28.

The trucks’ vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website on July 6.

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