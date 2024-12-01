Paulding Sheriff issues emergency alert to locate 4 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency alert to the public, asking for help to safely find four siblings between the ages of eight and 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jaseena, Jaliyah, Judiyah and Jennah Jackson were last seen together in the area of Silvercharm Way and Colbert Road in Dallas, Ga.

The sheriff’s office provided the following descriptions of the children they’re trying to locate:

JENNAH JACKSON, 13: 5′06,130 LBS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES. LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK NIKE SHIRT WITH RED AND GOLD FONT

JALIYAH JACKSON, 11: 5′03, 110 LBS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES. LAST SEEN WEARING UNIFORM PANTS

JUDIYAH JACKSON, 8: 4′6″, 75 LBS. LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS

JASEENA JACKSON, description not available.

According to the sheriff’s office alert, the severity of the circumstances are “extraordinary threat to life or property.”

More details on the children, and what led up to the need to locate them, were not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representatives of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group