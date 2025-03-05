Mom accused of stabbing son to death before being shot, killed by police

HIRAM, Ga. — A woman shot and killed over the weekend after approaching police with a knife is now being accused of killing her son.

Hiram police say they were called to an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon after reports of a woman, later identified as Daniele McDowell, stabbing a man with a knife.

A video recorded by a neighbor showed McDowell, 39, with a knife, sitting by a naked man with multiple stab wounds.

The Paulding County Coroner’s Office has now identified that victim as her son, 17-year-old Khalil Wigfall.

When police arrived, they tried to use a Taser on McDowell, but it didn’t work. When she approached them with the knife, officers shot her.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Wigfall was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, family members told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that she was a U.S. Army veteran suffering from mental health issues.

“She is a sweet person, she is a loved person and she’s a mother,” her cousin, Temicka Goodman, said. “She did not have to go out this way.”

Goodman said her cousin had just been released from the Cobb County Jail on Friday, where she was booked in on a felony criminal damage charge in January, and was scheduled to see her doctor on Monday.

“Why did you have to shoot her instead of de-escalating the situation?” Goodman asked. “If you knew who she was, you should’ve been trained on how to deal with it.”

