Disabled man missing since last month found dead in metro Atlanta construction site

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing last month was found dead in Newton County on Tuesday.

Brandon Sistrunk was reported missing on February 20. On Tuesday however, his body was found at a construction site on Access Road in Newton County.

Sistrunk’s cause of death is under investigation and will be disclosed once the medical examiner’s report is released.

Because his body was found in Newton County, officials say their investigation remains active, however, they do not suspect foul play as a factor in Sistrunk’s death.

