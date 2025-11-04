Georgia man sentenced to decades in prison for child sex crimes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Polk County man has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Paulding County and will serve decades in prison.

John Michael Wilson, 60, of Rockmart, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on Oct. 31, 2025.

The charges against Wilson were the result of a Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began on June 18, 2024, following a child’s disclosure of repeated molestation incidents occurring between Jan. 2013 and July 2023.

“Crimes against children strike at the very heart of our community. No child should ever have to endure the kind of abuse this victim suffered,” said District Attorney Robert S. Lane.

The investigation revealed that the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of all offenses committed by Wilson.

Wilson was sentenced to 70 years, with 30 years to be served in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections, as part of a negotiated plea.

Upon his release, Wilson will be on probation and required to register as a sex offender.

