  • Patchy drizzle expected for morning commute, increase in rain during the week

    ATLANTA - Remember your umbrella in the morning. Severe Weather Team 2 says patchy drizzle is expected on your morning commute.

    While accumulation will be minimal, some wet roads are expected.

    The next cold front arrives on Tuesday and will increase rain chances dramatically. Some areas could receive up to two inches of rain.

