Patchy drizzle expected for morning commute, increase in rain during the week

ATLANTA - Remember your umbrella in the morning. Severe Weather Team 2 says patchy drizzle is expected on your morning commute.
While accumulation will be minimal, some wet roads are expected.
The next cold front arrives on Tuesday and will increase rain chances dramatically. Some areas could receive up to two inches of rain.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the forecast on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
44° for a high today, 36° colder than our record high Thursday! I'm tracking a warm-up but it comes with rain, some heavy. That time-line is ahead at 6:15 pic.twitter.com/QfvB4xqX7s— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) February 10, 2019
