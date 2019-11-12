Parents warn of racist Snapchat messages targeting middle school students

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Racist and violent Snapchat messages are being sent to local teenagers and it has parents concerned.
One mother tells Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that her daughter has been a target of these messages.
She believes a group of students at Vickery Creek Middle School are behind it and her daughter isn't the only one who has received the messages.
We're asking the school district how it plans to respond, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
An attorney for the mother and second family shared screenshots of the messages. The mother says the messages kept escalating and became more and more violent.
TRENDING STORIES
- College gymnast dies of spinal injury suffered during practice
- Arctic front to bring freezing temperatures, wintry mix to Georgia
- Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to Emory University Hospital
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}