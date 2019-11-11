ATLANTA - You're going to need to pay attention to the weather this week, as an arctic front will be plunging temperatures into freezing territory.
Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking the system for a week -- it'll bring freezing temperatures and rain to all of us, and brief possible winter mix to areas in the north Georgia mountains.
There is a Freeze Warning for Wednesday morning for eastern Alabama counties and a Freeze Watch over metro Atlanta and the south side.
