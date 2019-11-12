  • Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to Atlanta hospital for brain procedure

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for the second time in a month. 

    The Carter Center confirmed that Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

    Carter is scheduled to have a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, according to the center. 

    Carter, 95, suffered a minor pelvic fracture on Oct. 21 when he fell in his home in Plains. He also fell on Oct. 6 which left him with a black eye and multiple stitches. 

    Carter was treated for the pelvis injury at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. He returned to his Sunday school class just two weeks later.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories