ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for the second time in a month.
The Carter Center confirmed that Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Carter is scheduled to have a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, according to the center.
Sources tell me former President Jimmy Carter first went to Phoebe-Sumter hospital in Americus but was then taken to Emory. Emory also treated the former president's cancer. pic.twitter.com/NThVZBKKwp— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 12, 2019
Carter, 95, suffered a minor pelvic fracture on Oct. 21 when he fell in his home in Plains. He also fell on Oct. 6 which left him with a black eye and multiple stitches.
Statement about Jimmy Carter's health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019
Carter was treated for the pelvis injury at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. He returned to his Sunday school class just two weeks later.
