Owner says burglars stole $300k worth of merchandise from local jewelry store, stores across US

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A local jewelry store owner says burglars were organized and efficient when they broke into her store and stole $300,000 worth of merchandise.

So Daniella Yilvav wasn’t surprised when she learned officers say they are part of a nationwide burglary ring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forsyth County deputies say three men were arrested in Ohio after they discovered they were about to break into a jewelry store there.

Yilnav, who owns Simond D Jewelers in Suwanee, says jewelry store burglars usually don’t get caught, but she’s happy the suspects are in custody. She says the burglary really set her business back.

“When something like that happens it disrupts business,” she said.

Yilnav said the burglars went through the store smashing glass and taking valuable watches and rings.

“So during the holiday season, we had no glass. We had nothing in those showcases,” said Yilnav.

Forsyth deputies began to track down the suspects.

“There was video on the left side of the building that gave us some information about a possible vehicle,” Sgt. Billy O’Haire told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

They say they tracked that car and then began tracking the cell phones of those driving the car. Deputies say they discovered the three suspects had robbed 22 jewelry stores across the country.

Then, Forsyth deputies say they coordinated with the FBI and officers in Ohio after noticing the men were about to hit a store there.

Pictures show agents pointing weapons at the suspects inside a jewelry store.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They were caught inside. And luckily it was a safe resolution for everybody,” O’Haire said.

Jones asked the O’Haire why he thought the suspects chose Forsyth.

“Forsyth County is a very affluent county,” he said.

He also said the location is easy to get in and out of.

Yilnav couldn’t believe investigators caught the suspects who caused her so much pain.

“I am so proud of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department. They are so amazing,” she said.

Reyes Higuera, Pedro Garcia and Rafael Hernandez face serious charges and are held without bond in Ohio.

Deputies say they will be brought back to Forsyth to face charges, including RICO charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta passengers sue airline over tech outage cancellations

©2024 Cox Media Group