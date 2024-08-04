Forsyth Co. men arrested in Ohio after a spree of jewelry store robberies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Columbus Police Department and other Ohio officials arrested three men recently who robbed a jewelry store in Forsyth and Ohio.

On November 17, 2023, FCSO deputies responded to a business alarm at Simon D. Jewelers in Suwanee.

When they arrived, deputies found a back door pried open, several display cases smashed, and jewelry stolen. Estimated losses were approximately $300,000 or more, deputies learned during their investigation.

Officials later identified three men as suspects in the robbery; Higuera Reyes-Flores, Rafael Hernandez and Pedro Garcia. Over the course of the investigation, FCSO officials learned the three men were responsible for a total of 22 burglaries nationwide.

FCSO deputies followed leads on the suspects that led them to Columbus, Ohio where the men were reportedly casing a Zanesville, Ohio jewelry store.

The three men attempted to rob the Zanesville jewelry store and managed to force the rear door to the business open and began rounding up jewelry.

When they tried to leave the store, the Columbus Police Department, FBI Columbus, Zanesville Police Department, and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office were awaiting the men as they exited the store.

The three men were arrested without incident.

“Yet again, felons stupidly thought Forsyth was a place to commit crimes. Hope they enjoyed their months of freedom. Because of great police work by FCSO detectives, they now get to enjoy trials and jails in multiple states. Don’t worry, we’ll leave the light on for you at Hotel Freeman,” Sheriff Freeman said.

