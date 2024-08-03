GA drug investigation leads to seizure of guns, 2 men arrested, including felon

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two men have been arrested after a drug operation led to their arrests.

Last Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations conducted a joint operation leading to the seizure of over 22 lbs. of marijuana, promethazine, 13 hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills and 3000 milligrams of THC edibles.

Sheriff officials also took five firearms, specifically, two rifles and three pistols, and nearly $8,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Their joint operation led to the arrest of Courtney Pickett and Keonte Isabelle.

Pickett was arrested last Friday and is charged with a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Isabelle was arrested on outstanding warrants on Aug. 1 and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of THC edibles and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, Schedule II (Amphetamine).

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say the drugs seized from the bust has a street value of more than $64,000. Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (706) 653-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family says they’ve found Ga. Lyft driver who vanished after agreeing to drive someone 400 miles Leonard Beiner's family feared the worst when his phone stopped working and he wasn't using social media anymore.





©2024 Cox Media Group