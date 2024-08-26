OutKast sues EDM group over “ATLiens” trademark

There appears to be a battle of the ATLiens happening in a north Georgia court.

Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast through its LLC has filed a federal lawsuit against an electric dance music group ATLiens, claiming trademark infringement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OutKast released their second studio album “ATLiens” back in 1996, which also featured “ATLiens” as one of the singles. Court documents claim that ATLiens group first formed in 2012 and filed its own trademark in 2020 without OutKast’s permission.

“The word ATLIENS was invented by OUTKAST. Before OUTKAST created it, it was not used in the cultural lexicon and did not exist,” the lawsuit says.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit argues that ATLiens group has been diluting the value of OutKast’s ATLIENS trademark since the group filed its own trademark.

“Plaintiff will be damaged by the continued registration of Defendant’s mark as such registration is preventing Plaintiff from being able to obtain registrations for its senior ATLIENS mark, is supporting and assisting Defendant in the confusing and misleading use of the identical mark in connection with identical services, and is diluting the value of Plaintiff’s famous ATLIENS mark.”

OutKast and their attorneys want a judge to prevent the EDM group from using the name, end their trademark and stop any promotion materials.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre website shows that ATLiens is scheduled to perform in February.

ATLiens Lawsuit by WSB-TV on Scribd

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group