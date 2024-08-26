15-year-old Alabama girl who lost leg, arm in shark attack off Florida Panhandle home after 77 days

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A 15-year-old Alabama girl who lost her left leg and part of her right arm during a shark attack on the Florida panhandle is home after 77 days in the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lulu Gribbin was swimming with her twin sister and friends on the Gulf Coast in June when they were attacked. Her friend, McCray Faust, was bitten on the foot. Another woman was attacked the same day just a few miles away in the 30A area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gribbin suffered catastrophic injuries to her arm and leg and was rushed to the hospital, where she had multiple surgeries and was eventually fitted with prosthetics at a hospital in Charlotte.

On Saturday, Gribbin was welcomed home to her town of Mountain Brook with a parade. Her friends and family all wore purple and waved purple balloons, her favorite color.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We are eternally grateful for the heroes on the beach and the first responders that saved Lulu’s life on June 7th,” family members wrote. “We are so thankful for our amazing friends and family who have helped in countless ways every single day. But more than anything we are so thankful Lulu is here. And now, she is home. Lulu made it!”

GA woman’s family says she’s been missing for almost a month





©2024 Cox Media Group