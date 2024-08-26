TLC cancels shows after Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins falls ill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — TLC has canceled several shows after Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins got sick after a performance last week.

The group, which was formed in 1990 in Atlanta, performed in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday and moved on to the next stop on their tour at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, according to a statement posted on their Instagram story.

When they arrived, Watkins, 54, started experiencing severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps. She was ultimately diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage.

At the time the statement was posted, Watkins was still in the hospital, but was expected to be released. It’s unclear if she was ever released.

“Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters. The decision was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition,” the statement read.

The canceled shows are expected to be rescheduled.

This comes just a few months after some tour Canadian tour dates had to be canceled when Watkins and some of their crew members got the flu, according to PEOPLE.

