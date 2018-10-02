Out-of-control car flips into playground as children play, bystanders say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An out-of-control car flipped into the playground of a Lawrenceville daycare Tuesday morning, witnesses said.
In a video viewers sent Channel 2 Action News, a smashed car smokes in the middle of playground equipment as bystanders tend to the driver.
Witnesses said they saw the car flip uncontrollably and hit the playground's slide. One mother said teacher's grabbed children's arms to pull them out of harm's way.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital but none of the children were injured.
