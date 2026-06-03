Oops! Atlanta lands in Uber’s Top 10 Most Forgetful Cities

ATLANTA — If you’ve ever stepped out of an Uber only to realize your phone, keys or wallet are still sitting in the backseat, you’re not alone.

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Atlanta ranked as the ninth most forgetful city in the country in Uber’s 2026 Lost & Found Index, an annual look at the items riders leave behind during trips.

The report, which marks the 10th anniversary of Uber’s quirky lost-and-found rankings, found that phones remain the most commonly forgotten item nationwide, followed by wallets, luggage, keys and headphones.

Atlanta joined a top-10 list dominated by major metro areas and tourist destinations. New York City claimed the title of America’s most forgetful city, followed by Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Boston and Atlanta. Newark rounded out the list at No. 10.

However, it’s the unusual items that often steal the spotlight.

Among the strangest belongings left behind in Ubers across the country this year were a 75-gallon fish tank, a mannequin, a dishwasher, an oxygen tank, an ankle monitor, a package of live butterflies and even two wedding gowns.

Other forgotten items included a wizard wand, a police radio, a coffee table, 20 pounds of duck sausage and a textured photo featuring a rhinestoned image of Jesus.

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Uber says riders frequently left behind Labubu collectibles, Crocs, wellness products like sea moss and protein powder, flowers and even dentures.

According to Uber, Sundays were the most common day for riders to leave items behind, while July 17 was the single most forgetful day of the year.

When it comes to specific items, people were most likely to forget wallets and IDs on Mondays, headphones on Tuesdays, chargers on Wednesdays, bags on Thursdays, keys on Fridays, phones on Saturdays and glasses on Sundays.

The company says it has launched an updated lost-item feature in the Uber app, including in Georgia, allowing riders to more easily report missing belongings and, in some cases, arrange for drivers to return items through the app.

For anyone worried about becoming Atlanta’s next lost-and-found statistic, Uber’s advice is simple: check the backseat before you get out.

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