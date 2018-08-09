One of the best suburbs for millennials is in Atlanta -- and it might surprise you

ATLANTA - There are several neighborhoods throughout the metro Atlanta area that attract millennials. However, some may be more appealing than others, according to a new ranking reported by our partners at the AJC.
Niche, a ranking and review site, recently released its annual best Atlanta suburbs for millennials list using 11 key factors, including percentage of residents between ages 25 and 34, access to bars, restaurants and coffee shops, number of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, cost of living, crime and safety and more.
Analysts also used statistics from the U.S. Census and the FBI and self-reported data from Niche users.
Of the more than 120 Atlanta suburbs on the list, the top-ranked was North Druid Hills in DeKalb County. In 2017, the area was No. 2 right behind Vinings.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hazing scandal rocks local HS; Several cheerleaders kicked off squad
- Body found in Gwinnett lake officially ID'd as missing UGA grad
- Senior staffer of former Mayor Reed charged in city hall bribery investigation
This year, it earned the top spot thanks to its A+ “Good for Millinnials” score. It also made an A+ for nightlife and an A for diversity. It scored a C+ for public schools and a C for housing.
According to Niche.com, the median rent in North Druid Hills is $1,204 and the median home value is $311,000.
Overall, North Druid Hills ranked No. 10 on Niche’s best suburbs for Millennials in America list, and Vinings wasn’t too far behind at No. 16.
Curious about the how other metro Atlanta areas fared? Here are the 10 best Atlanta suburbs for millennials, according to Niche.com:
1. North Druid Hills (DeKalb County)
2. Vinings (Cobb County)
3. Brookhaven (DeKalb County)
4. Smyrna (Cobb County)
5. North Decatur (DeKalb County)
6. Druid Hills (DeKalb County)
7. Sandy Springs (North Fulton)
8. Dunwoody (DeKalb County)
9. Decatur (DeKalb County)
10. Peachtree Corners (Gwinnett County)
This story was written by Najja Parker for the AJC.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}