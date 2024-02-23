Officer shoots and kills armed robbery suspect, Rome police say

ROME, Ga. — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by officers on Friday morning, according to the Rome Police Department.

Just after 11 a.m., Rome officers arrived at a home on South Broad Street about an armed robbery call.

Officers said the suspect ran away from the area and was followed by a Rome officer. Police said the officer was confronted by the suspect, causing the officer to shoot and hit the suspect.

The suspect died as a result of this shooting, according to police.

The officer is going to be put on leave, according to the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, according to police.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI to learn more about this shooting.

