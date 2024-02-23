Clarke County

Police swarm Athens apartment complex in connection to death of student on UGA campus

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Police scene at Athens apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have swarmed an off-campus apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is connected to the investigation of a nursing student’s death on the University of Georgia campus.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is reporting live from an apartment complex off S Milledge Road in Athens. The apartments are less than two miles from the scene of where the body of Laken Riley was found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Friends reported Riley missing on Thursday after they say she went for a jog near the university’s intermural fields and never returned. Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police confirmed that Riley’s death has been officially ruled a homicide.

This is a developing story on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

RELATED STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read