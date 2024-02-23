Police swarm Athens apartment complex in connection to death of student on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have swarmed an off-campus apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is connected to the investigation of a nursing student’s death on the University of Georgia campus.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is reporting live from an apartment complex off S Milledge Road in Athens. The apartments are less than two miles from the scene of where the body of Laken Riley was found.

Friends reported Riley missing on Thursday after they say she went for a jog near the university’s intermural fields and never returned. Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police confirmed that Riley’s death has been officially ruled a homicide.

This is a developing story

