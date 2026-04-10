North Georgia resident wins $1 Million on Georgia Lottery scratcher

A Soperton resident woke up $1 million richer after winning the top prize playing the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game from the Georgia Lottery.

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According to Georgia Lottery, they purchased their lucky ticket at Flash Foods in Wrightsville.

The winnings don’t stop there. A Ranger resident won $100,000 playing the Wheel of Bonuses Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery website and another lucky player won the $10,000 top prize playing Georgia FIVE. They purchased the ticket from RaceTrac in Marietta in the April 7 evening drawing.

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As with all Georgia Lottery games, the proceeds benefit education in the state of Georgia.

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