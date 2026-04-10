At least 1 dead in crash on I-75 northbound

ATLANTA — Police shut down Interstate 75 northbound for a crash investigation in southeast Atlanta just north of the Clayton County line.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning between Central Ave and C.W. Grant Pkwy exits.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has learned at least one person has died. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims also saw a medical examiner’s van at the scene. Police have not identified the person who died.

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Shields followed the lane closures throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The investigation impacted drivers going to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and into downtown Atlanta. Lanes didn’t reopen until hours later at 6:17 a.m.

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