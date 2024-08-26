North GA county commissioner arrested for DUI after driving too slow

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A county commissioner in north Georgia was arrested and charged with DUI in a neighboring county last weekend.
On Aug. 18, Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over a Toyota truck just after 9:30 p.m. for driving too slow in the left lane and not staying in his lane in Gilmer County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The driver identified himself as Kurt Sutherland.
After a positive result on a preliminary breath test, Sutherland was arrested for DUI.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 16-year-old in custody after quadruple murder in northwest Georgia park
- Alabama high school quarterback dies after being tackled in game
- TLC cancels shows after Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins falls ill
Sutherland represents District Four on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. His current term started in 2023 and runs through 2026.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the chairman of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners for a statement.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group