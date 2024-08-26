North GA county commissioner arrested for DUI after driving too slow

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A county commissioner in north Georgia was arrested and charged with DUI in a neighboring county last weekend.

On Aug. 18, Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over a Toyota truck just after 9:30 p.m. for driving too slow in the left lane and not staying in his lane in Gilmer County.

The driver identified himself as Kurt Sutherland.

After a positive result on a preliminary breath test, Sutherland was arrested for DUI.

Sutherland represents District Four on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. His current term started in 2023 and runs through 2026.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the chairman of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners for a statement.

