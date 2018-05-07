0 Woman warns others after she is attacked while parking

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Roswell police are searching for two men who attacked a woman in her car outside a Walmart.

The victim, who asked to not be identified, said she parked in the store parking lot off Mansell Road on April 27.

“When I parked, my car unlocked the doors and, all of a sudden, all I saw was hands reaching towards my purse,” she said. “They threw everything on the floor. I was struggling with them a little. I got a few scratches on my arm. He pulled my shirt, I guess to try to get my necklace.”

The victim said the suspects took an envelope full of cash and left.

“I was more scared than what they took,” she said. “I’m just glad to be alive.”

The victim said she immediately backed up her car and took off.

“I went straight home,” she said.

Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik they are tracking down potential leads.

“Detectives are working on this case, looking for surveillance to get any suspect information,” Lisa Holland said.

Holland told Petchenik what happened to this woman could happen to anyone.

“When you pull into a parking lot, your doors should be locked. That could have prevented this from happening,” she said. “Not being aware of your surroundings when you’re looking down at your phone messages.”

The victim said she hopes police catch the suspect.

“I suffer from PTSD and anxiety, and it really concerns me for my safety,” she said.

