Woman killed at Roswell apartment

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating the death of a woman on Friday morning.

Officers said a caller reported seeing a dead family member inside an apartment on Belmont Dr. at the Champions Green Apartments.

After arriving, police found a woman dead after what officers believe was a homicide.

Police said this appears to be a domestic-related crime.

An unidentified suspect was arrested shortly before 10 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the police department to learn more about this death.

The victim has not been identified. Police did not say how they believe the woman was killed or when.

