Woman killed at Roswell apartment

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating the death of a woman on Friday morning.
Officers said a caller reported seeing a dead family member inside an apartment on Belmont Dr. at the Champions Green Apartments.
After arriving, police found a woman dead after what officers believe was a homicide.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said this appears to be a domestic-related crime.
An unidentified suspect was arrested shortly before 10 a.m.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the police department to learn more about this death.
The victim has not been identified. Police did not say how they believe the woman was killed or when.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BACK 2 SCHOOL: First kids in north Georgia heading back to school Friday morning
- Missing Hall County girl, 12, found safe in ‘another state’
- Midtown Atlanta bar reopens nearly 2 months after it closed due to water crisis
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group