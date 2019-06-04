Woman accused of slamming into officer, driving off ordered to stay behind bars

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A judge told Madison Leftwich that she will stay behind bars after police said she hit a police officer and then drove off.
The crash happened along Powers Ferry Road near Riverside Drive Monday morning.
Police said Leftwichm who was in a red Toyota sedan, hit the Sandy Springs police officer directing traffic outside a condo complex, and then took off.
She faces a half-dozen charges, including hit-and-run.
Detectives used vehicle registration databases, sales records and traffic cameras to narrow down locations where the suspect’s red Toyota would likely be and went down the list until they found it.
Police said when they found the car, it had dents and other damage.
The officer needed a few stitches in his head, but he's out of a hospital and recovering at home.
