HVAC expert shares ways to avoid losing heat as cold temperatures persist

ATLANTA — As cold temperatures linger throughout the day, heating experts say homeowners should take steps now to avoid losing heat when it matters most.

Jerry Parker, owner of 3HVAC Heating and Air Conditioning, says his company has been overwhelmed with calls this week due to the cold weather.

“We’ve been running sun up to sun down, or as I say, from can to can’t,” Parker said.

Parker told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers he is seeing roughly double the workload he normally handles in a week, largely due to emergency calls.

“People take for granted that it’s going to work when you want it to work, so it’s most of the time emergency calls,” Parker told Rogers.

Parker said homeowners should take a proactive approach to heating maintenance.

“This is a need, a need for survival for people to keep warm and comfortable within their houses,” Parker told Channel 2 Action News.

Parker stressed the importance of running heating units consistently instead of trying to conserve energy during extreme cold.

“As the temperature drops, the full system needs a bit more attention to make sure when the temperatures go down the outside unit is working in conjunction with the inside portion,” Parker said.

He also recommends preventative inspections at the change of each season to ensure systems are operating properly.

Parker added that homeowners should change their air filters every three to six months, noting that filters with higher AFP numbers typically last longer.

