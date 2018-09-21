0 WATCH LIVE: LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend plans news conference

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, says she’s certain the NFL star was involved in the July 10 home invasion in which an unknown attacker left her bloodied and beaten.

On Thursday, Cordon’s attorneys announced she will offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the incident at a home owned by McCoy in North Fulton County.

Cordon is planning a news conference Friday where she will explain why she believes McCoy was involved. McCoy has denied any involvement in the incident.

"While Mr. McCoy maintains that he has been very forthcoming with his teammates and with his coaches, he has not provided any information whatsoever to the City of Milton Police, or assisted in the criminal investigation in any way, which will be discussed at [Friday's] press conference as well," her attorneys said.

BACKGROUND

Early on the morning of July 10, Cordon said was startled by loud noises coming from a bedroom.

A man then entered the master bedroom and pulled a gun, which he used to strike Cordon in the face several times, she said.

The intruder, she said, demanded specific pieces of jewelry which McCoy had given to her for her birthday in 2016.

LAWSUITS

Cordon filed a civil lawsuit in Fulton County against McCoy and Tamarcus Porter in August. She claims he should be held financially responsible for allowing the attack to happen at his home.

Cordon told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

