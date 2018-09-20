9-year-old girl dies from Type 1 diabetes after blood sugar drop during sleepover

NEW CASTLE, PA. - A small-town community in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is dealing with a huge loss.
Sophia Daugherty, 9, a fifth-grader at Laurel Elementary School, died Wednesday from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
Her family said she suffered an extreme blood sugar drop during a sleepover last weekend and was found unresponsive Sunday morning.
The girl was hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with brain trauma and a herniated brain stem, according to updates on the You’re in Spartan Country Facebook Page.
Sophia was declared brain dead Wednesday afternoon and her organs donated to other children, according to Keri Jackson Daugherty.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in New Castle.
